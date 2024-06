The Hotel Cleveland is now officially open.

Why it matters: The long-awaited, $90 million renovation of the Renaissance Cleveland Hotel is complete, with the property's original name restored.

Catch up quick: Toronto-based Skyline Investment bought the hotel in 2015 for $20 million and announced plans to renovate in 2021.

The revamp includes a major expansion of meeting space and a new lobby, with design elements that hearken back to the property's 19th-century roots.

💭 Sam's thought bubble: My high school prom was at the Renaissance, and I'm delighted to report, after attending the grand opening last night, that the main ballroom still boasts a lively dance floor.

More enticing to me is The Maker, the lobby's elegant bar and restaurant, with glistening chandeliers and striking views of Public Square.

One fun fact: The hotel's breakfast restaurant, The Mowrey, is named for Phinney Mowrey, who built Mowrey's Tavern on the Cleveland Hotel site in 1812.