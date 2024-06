Share on email (opens in new window)

Logan Paul should have a big role at SummerSlam. Photo: WWE/Getty Images

We're two months away from WWE SummerSlam at Browns Stadium on Aug. 3. The intrigue: So far, we know King of the Ring winner Gunther will challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship, currently held by Damien Priest.

Queen of the Ring winner Nia Jax will contend for the WWE Women's Champion, currently held by Bayley.

Yes, but: WWE has two pay-per-views — Clash at the Castle on June 15 and Money in the Bank on July 6 — before SummerSlam that could determine more matches.

Zoom in: Cleveland native Logan Paul will probably defend his United States Championship against fan-favorite L.A. Knight at SummerSlam.

Between the lines: Two of WWE's biggest stars — CM Punk and Rhea Ripley — are rehabbing injuries and could return before the Cleveland show.

Roman Reigns has been off TV since losing at WrestleMania in April but may also be back this summer.

The bottom line: SummerSlam is one of WWE's biggest annual events, so expect a star-studded show.

If you go: Tickets start at $70.