First-ever Ohio Distillery Trail looks to boost storied industry

The Ohio Distillery Trail, the first statewide program linking dozens of distilleries from Cleveland and Columbus to Cincinnati and beyond, is ready to serve you. Why it matters: Ohio is home to the second-most distilleries of any Midwest state, after Michigan. The trail hopes to raise awareness and boost business for that storied spirits industry, which features nearly 80 distilleries.

Driving the news: Organized by the Ohio Distillers Guild, the trail launched May 22.

How it works: Patrons sign up via the guild's website, download the mobile-only passport and receive deals and discounts for the participating distilleries.

As people complete stops on the trail, they're added to an online leaderboard.

The big picture: The inspiration was the Kentucky Bourbon Trail, a program sponsored by the Kentucky Distillers' Association featuring 46 stops. It reportedly draws more than 2 million people annually.

Zoom out: Other well-known distillery trails exist in states like Tennessee, Texas, Colorado, Washington and Michigan.

Tourism group Columbus Experience launched the Columbus Distillery Trail in Ohio's capital city in 2022.

Zoom in: The Ohio Distillery Trail so far features 40 participating distilleries with 10 in Northeast Ohio, including Cleveland Whiskey, Western Reserve Distillers in Lakewood and Four Dogs Distilling in Akron.

There have already been more than 250 check-ins, including at least one at every distillery on the trail, since it launched last week.

What they're saying: "There are a few big distilleries that most enthusiasts in Ohio have heard of, but there are tons of smaller ones only people in those areas are familiar with," Joe Bidinger, co-founder of Echo Spirits Distilling in Columbus, tells Axios.