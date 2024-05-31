May 31, 2024 - Music

Greatest Blossom Music Center concerts: No. 10 – Future & Migos

headshot
Rapper Future performs on stage with pyro in the background.

May madness. Photo: Prince Williams/FilmMagic via Getty Images

This summer, we're counting down the 10 greatest concerts in Blossom Music Center history.

  • Kicking things off is a modern rap concert for the ages.

Flashback: On May 27, 2017, at the peak of their powers, hip-hop acts Future and Migos brought their Nobody Safe tour to Blossom.

Why it mattered: The show drew nearly 20,000 people, including LeBron James and members of the defending-champion Cavaliers, and it proved to be one of the biggest rap concerts in the venue's history.

State of play: Migos released "Culture," its chart-topping second album, in January 2017.

The intrigue: The entire pavilion and lawn at Blossom were packed, with the crowd noise nearly equaling the trap music blaring from the speakers on stage.

  • Migos hit the stage first, leading sing-alongs of hits like "Hannah Montana," "T-Shirt" and "Bad and Boujee."

Between the lines: Midway through Migos' set, James showed up with his Cavs teammates, including Tristan Thompson and J.R. Smith.

  • Fans flocked to their section to take photos as James and company drank champagne and smoked cigars.

Threat level: During Future's performance — which included songs like "Move That Dope" and "Jumpman" — a sea of young concertgoers rushed to the front of the stage from the back of the pavilion.

  • Security waved in extra Blossom staffers to reinforce the barricades.

The bottom line: Future closed things out with "March Madness" and "Mask Off," causing fans to jump up and down, making it feel like an earthquake had hit Cuyahoga Falls.

  • The concert had lived up to the hype.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Cleveland.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Cleveland stories

Clevelandpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Cleveland.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more