This summer, we're counting down the 10 greatest concerts in Blossom Music Center history.
- Kicking things off is a modern rap concert for the ages.
Flashback: On May 27, 2017, at the peak of their powers, hip-hop acts Future and Migos brought their Nobody Safe tour to Blossom.
Why it mattered: The show drew nearly 20,000 people, including LeBron James and members of the defending-champion Cavaliers, and it proved to be one of the biggest rap concerts in the venue's history.
State of play: Migos released "Culture," its chart-topping second album, in January 2017.
The intrigue: The entire pavilion and lawn at Blossom were packed, with the crowd noise nearly equaling the trap music blaring from the speakers on stage.
- Migos hit the stage first, leading sing-alongs of hits like "Hannah Montana," "T-Shirt" and "Bad and Boujee."
Between the lines: Midway through Migos' set, James showed up with his Cavs teammates, including Tristan Thompson and J.R. Smith.
- Fans flocked to their section to take photos as James and company drank champagne and smoked cigars.
Threat level: During Future's performance — which included songs like "Move That Dope" and "Jumpman" — a sea of young concertgoers rushed to the front of the stage from the back of the pavilion.
- Security waved in extra Blossom staffers to reinforce the barricades.
The bottom line: Future closed things out with "March Madness" and "Mask Off," causing fans to jump up and down, making it feel like an earthquake had hit Cuyahoga Falls.
- The concert had lived up to the hype.