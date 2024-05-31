This summer, we're counting down the 10 greatest concerts in Blossom Music Center history. Kicking things off is a modern rap concert for the ages.

Flashback: On May 27, 2017, at the peak of their powers, hip-hop acts Future and Migos brought their Nobody Safe tour to Blossom.

Why it mattered: The show drew nearly 20,000 people, including LeBron James and members of the defending-champion Cavaliers, and it proved to be one of the biggest rap concerts in the venue's history.

State of play: Migos released "Culture," its chart-topping second album, in January 2017.

Future dropped back-to-back No. 1 albums — his self-titled effort followed by "Hndrxx" — in February.

The intrigue: The entire pavilion and lawn at Blossom were packed, with the crowd noise nearly equaling the trap music blaring from the speakers on stage.

Migos hit the stage first, leading sing-alongs of hits like "Hannah Montana," "T-Shirt" and "Bad and Boujee."

Between the lines: Midway through Migos' set, James showed up with his Cavs teammates, including Tristan Thompson and J.R. Smith.

Fans flocked to their section to take photos as James and company drank champagne and smoked cigars.

Threat level: During Future's performance — which included songs like "Move That Dope" and "Jumpman" — a sea of young concertgoers rushed to the front of the stage from the back of the pavilion.

Security waved in extra Blossom staffers to reinforce the barricades.

The bottom line: Future closed things out with "March Madness" and "Mask Off," causing fans to jump up and down, making it feel like an earthquake had hit Cuyahoga Falls.