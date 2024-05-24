33 mins ago - News

🎛️ Dinner + a show: FWD opening weekend

Image of a rooftop night club at night.

Party's here. Photo courtesy of FWD Entertainment Group

Cleveland's premier rooftop club opens for the season this weekend.

The intrigue: FWD Day + Nightclub in the Flats East Bank will host its first summer event at 9:30pm today, followed by a pool party at noon Sunday.

  • DJ James Kennedy, who you may recognize from "Vanderpump Rules," will man the turntables this evening, with Italian electronic trio Meduza performing on Sunday.

Between the lines: This weekend kicks off a hot summer of parties at FWD, including appearances by Sean Kingston, Timmy Trumpet, Malaa, Lil Jon and more.

If you go: Tonight's event is sold out, but tickets for Sunday are still available starting at $70.

Worthy of your time: After a dip in the pool, head to I Hate Cowboys, the new country music-themed bar on the East Bank.

  • Hard to beat the venue's combination of good whiskey and buttermilk-brined fried chicken.
