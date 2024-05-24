🎛️ Dinner + a show: FWD opening weekend

Cleveland's premier rooftop club opens for the season this weekend.

The intrigue: FWD Day + Nightclub in the Flats East Bank will host its first summer event at 9:30pm today, followed by a pool party at noon Sunday.

DJ James Kennedy, who you may recognize from "Vanderpump Rules," will man the turntables this evening, with Italian electronic trio Meduza performing on Sunday.

Between the lines: This weekend kicks off a hot summer of parties at FWD, including appearances by Sean Kingston, Timmy Trumpet, Malaa, Lil Jon and more.

If you go: Tonight's event is sold out, but tickets for Sunday are still available starting at $70.

Worthy of your time: After a dip in the pool, head to I Hate Cowboys, the new country music-themed bar on the East Bank.