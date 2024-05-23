New Destination Cleveland mural coming downtown this summer
Cleveland City Council this week approved a licensing agreement with Destination Cleveland to install and maintain a mural at 205 W. St. Clair Ave.
Why it matters: Destination Cleveland tells Axios the mural is part of its campaign to create "photo-ready, branded spaces for residents and visitors to share their love of The Land."
By the numbers: The five-year agreement on the city-owned building renews annually at a nominal fee of $1.
Between the lines: The artwork will be a vinyl wrap application installed on the east- and south-facing walls of the building with a spillover effect onto the alley pavement.
Zoom in: The design was developed by Kaitlin Stanaitis at the local marketing firm Thunder::tech.
- It will include several "Easter egg" images for passersby (an outline of Ohio, an airplane, a slice of pizza, etc.).
What's next: Destination Cleveland says installation can be expected this summer.
