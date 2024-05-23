5 hours ago - News

New Destination Cleveland mural coming downtown this summer

Side by side images of a colorful mural in a downtown Cleveland alley.

The city-owned building on West St. Clair downtown will soon feature splashes of color. Renderings: Destination Cleveland

Cleveland City Council this week approved a licensing agreement with Destination Cleveland to install and maintain a mural at 205 W. St. Clair Ave.

Why it matters: Destination Cleveland tells Axios the mural is part of its campaign to create "photo-ready, branded spaces for residents and visitors to share their love of The Land."

By the numbers: The five-year agreement on the city-owned building renews annually at a nominal fee of $1.

Between the lines: The artwork will be a vinyl wrap application installed on the east- and south-facing walls of the building with a spillover effect onto the alley pavement.

Zoom in: The design was developed by Kaitlin Stanaitis at the local marketing firm Thunder::tech.

  • It will include several "Easter egg" images for passersby (an outline of Ohio, an airplane, a slice of pizza, etc.).

What's next: Destination Cleveland says installation can be expected this summer.

