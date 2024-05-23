Cavs fire head coach J.B. Bickerstaff

The Cleveland Cavaliers have fired head coach J.B. Bickerstaff. Why it matters: His dismissal is the first domino to fall in what is expected to be a turbulent offseason where retaining star guard Donovan Mitchell, (or securing the maximum return in a trade), will be the front office's top priority.

What they're saying: "Over the past four years, [Bickerstaff] helped establish a culture that progressively drove players to become the best versions of themselves," Cavs president of basketball operations Koby Altman said in a statement.

"Decisions like these are never easy, particularly when you look back at where this franchise rebuild started under his leadership."

Catch up quick: Bickerstaff found early success in Cleveland, vaulting a young team from 22 wins in the shortened 2020-2021 season to 44 wins the following year.

Yes, but: Bickerstaff's decision making and leadership was routinely questioned after the team acquired Mitchell in 2022 and ascended to the Eastern Conference's more competitive rungs.

This year, he was rumored to be on the hot seat more often than not. Fans blamed the team's confounding mental errors and undisciplined defensive performances on the head coach.

Near the end of the season, players were openly questioning his substitution patterns and offensive schemes.

By the numbers: Bickerstaff amassed a 170-159 (.517) record over five seasons — the fifth-most wins and the sixth-highest winning percentage among Cavs coaches all-time.

The latest: This season ended unceremoniously, as the injury-riddled Cavs fell to the top-seeded Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

What's next: The Athletic's Shams Charania reports that Warriors assistant coach Kenny Atkinson and Pelicans associate head coach James Borrego are expected to be among the top candidates for the job.