2 hours ago - News

Cleveland's top transit strategist is resigning from RTA board

headshot
RTA General Manager India Birdsong Terry and members of the board of trustees.

Mersmann, second from left, is stepping down. Photo: Courtesy of RTA

Calley Mersmann, the city of Cleveland's senior strategist for transit and mobility, is resigning from the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority (RTA) Board of Trustees.

State of play: In a letter to Cleveland City Council this week, Mayor Justin Bibb said Mersmann was stepping down to "take a more direct role in transit planning and policy" on behalf of the city.

Zoom in: Mersmann was appointed to the RTA board by Bibb last year for a three-year term that runs through March of 2026.

By the numbers: Of the 10 RTA trustees, four are appointed by the Cleveland mayor, three are appointed by the Cuyahoga County executive, and three are appointed by the region's mayors and city managers association.

What's next: Bibb has nominated local attorney Anastasia Elder to fill Mersmann's seat.

  • The administration is hopeful Elder will be formally approved at council's committee of the whole meeting on Jun. 3, the last before the body's summer recess.

Between the lines: Elder, an associate with UB Greensfelder LLP (formerly Ulmer & Berne), is a downtown resident and regular transit rider.

  • She appeared on a list of candidates recommended by the grassroots transit advocacy group Clevelanders for Public Transit in 2023.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Cleveland.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Cleveland stories

No stories could be found

Clevelandpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Cleveland.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more