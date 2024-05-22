Cleveland ranks 31st among the 100 largest U.S. cities for its public parks, per the latest "ParkScore" report from the Trust for Public Land (TPL), published Wednesday. Why it matters: Cleveland ranked 22nd only two years ago, but has fallen steadily as other cities invest in parks and recreation infrastructure.

The big picture: A TPL study accompanying the annual report found that residents of cities with high ParkScore rankings are more socially connected and engaged with their neighbors and more likely to form friendships with people in different socio-economic groups.

Zoom in: The ParkScore measurement accounts for all park space within the city limits. Cleveland scored well in categories ranking access and amenities.

81% of Cleveland residents live within a 10-minute walk of a park, above the national average of 76%.

The city also ranked second for "splash pads" and other water features.

Yes, but: Cleveland fared poorly in park size. Its parks are smaller (3.9 acres) than the national average (5.4 acres).

Between the lines: As happened last year, a TPL spokesperson told Axios that Cleveland's dip was primarily due to positive moves by other cities, not to a deterioration in park quality here.

Zoom out: Washington, D.C., earned the top ParkScore ranking for the fourth straight year, with Minneapolis and St. Paul, Minnesota, claiming the No. 2 and No. 3 spots, respectively.

Cincinnati, at No. 8, was Ohio's only city in the top 10.

Catch up quick: Cleveland is in a first-ever parks and recreation master planning process intended to create a roadmap for equitable park investments over the next 15 years.

Multiple funding sources, including revenue from the Shore-to-Core-Shore tax increment financing district, have been floated to pay for ongoing maintenance and capital needs.

The latest: The city is interviewing for a parks and recreation director, who would start in the position this summer.