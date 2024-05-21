Cleveland sets sights on public safety this summer

The City of Cleveland is making public safety its top priority this summer.
Why it matters: Studies show that crime increases nationwide during warm weather due to more people being outside and the discomfort and aggravation of high temperatures.
Driving the news: Mayor Justin Bibb held a press conference Tuesday morning to unveil the city's summer safety plan.
The intrigue: The plan calls for all government departments — such as the Department of Aging, Public Works, Public Safety, Public Health, etc. — to work with the Division of Police to reduce crime.
How it works: Operation Heat Wave focuses on increasing the number of police in the city's crime "hot spots."
- The plan also calls for increasing social services and creating a Crime Gun Intelligence Center that will use crime scene analysis to identify violent criminals faster.
The big picture: Bibb said the safety plan builds on the Raising Investment in Safety (RISE) initiative.
What they're saying: "All of these investments go a long way to reducing crime on our street," Bibb said.
- "Public safety is my number one priority as mayor and it will always be my number one priority as mayor."
By the numbers: Bibb said homicides were down 50% this spring compared to last year.
- In March, the 155th Cleveland Division Police Training Academy welcomed 52 recruits, more than the previous four classes combined.
Yes, but: Last month, the monitoring team responsible for overseeing the consent decree — the settlement agreement between the Department of Justice and the Cleveland Division of Police — criticized the city for slow progress in its police reform efforts.
The bottom line: As residents feel the heat this summer, so will the city regarding public safety.