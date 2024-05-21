Cleveland sets sights on public safety this summer

The City of Cleveland is making public safety its top priority this summer.

Why it matters: Studies show that crime increases nationwide during warm weather due to more people being outside and the discomfort and aggravation of high temperatures.

Zoom in: That's of particular concern in Cleveland, which has seen a police shortage in recent years and stagnant police reform efforts.

Driving the news: Mayor Justin Bibb held a press conference Tuesday morning to unveil the city's summer safety plan.

The intrigue: The plan calls for all government departments — such as the Department of Aging, Public Works, Public Safety, Public Health, etc. — to work with the Division of Police to reduce crime.

How it works: Operation Heat Wave focuses on increasing the number of police in the city's crime "hot spots."

The plan also calls for increasing social services and creating a Crime Gun Intelligence Center that will use crime scene analysis to identify violent criminals faster.

The big picture: Bibb said the safety plan builds on the Raising Investment in Safety (RISE) initiative.

The three-pronged approach includes investment in the police force, partnerships with state and federal law enforcement, and new technology such as the smart camera sharing system and the ShotSpotter gunfire detection system.

What they're saying: "All of these investments go a long way to reducing crime on our street," Bibb said.

"Public safety is my number one priority as mayor and it will always be my number one priority as mayor."

By the numbers: Bibb said homicides were down 50% this spring compared to last year.

In March, the 155th Cleveland Division Police Training Academy welcomed 52 recruits, more than the previous four classes combined.

Yes, but: Last month, the monitoring team responsible for overseeing the consent decree — the settlement agreement between the Department of Justice and the Cleveland Division of Police — criticized the city for slow progress in its police reform efforts.

The bottom line: As residents feel the heat this summer, so will the city regarding public safety.