May 21, 2024 - Sports

⚽ One local soccer coach to go

headshot
Headshot of an African American soccer coach in blue track jacket

Palache is said to be beloved by players and parents. Photo: Cleveland Force Soccer Club

Everette Palache, the top coach at the Cleveland Force soccer club, has been named the new head coach of the U.S. Men's Deaf National Team.

Why it matters: Palache will be on the sidelines for the 2024 Deaf Pan American Games Nov. 7-18 in Brazil.

What they're saying: "I feel blessed to have the chance to represent our country and also the Extended National Teams program as a whole," Palache said in a statement.

  • "What I'm most excited about is the prospect of bringing a sense of togetherness, helping continue past traditions, and building upon successes that have developed with the Deaf Men's National Team over the years."

Catch up quick: The U.S. Men's Deaf National Team joined U.S. Soccer's National Team program in 2022.

  • Players with 55 decibels of hearing loss or more in their "better ear" qualify.
