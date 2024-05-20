The NBA draft combine concluded on Sunday and the most talked-about player is an Akron native who likely won't get selected in the first round.
Why it matters: That player is LeBron James' eldest son, Bronny, whose future could determine where his father plays next season.
How it works: The combine, which ran from May 12-19 this year, is a multi-day event where scouts evaluate players who plan to enter the NBA draft set for June 26-27.
Catch-up quick: James, 19, declared for the draft in April after playing one season at USC.
- Yes, but: He has maintained his eligibility and could return to college next season.
By the numbers: James averaged just 4.8 points per game at USC but put on a solid showcase at the combine.
- He showed off a 40.5-inch vertical leap, the fourth-highest among combine participants, and finished second in 3-point shooting drills.
Between the lines: At 6 feet, 1 inch tall, James is an inch and a half shorter than the average NBA point guard.
- His wingspan of 6 feet, 7 inches and muscular 210-pound frame are comparable to pro players.
The big picture: There's talk the team that drafts James could have an inside track on signing LeBron James, who can become a free agent this offseason and wants to play with his son.
- James sat courtside at the Cavs' playoff game last week, fueling speculation he may be interested in returning to Cleveland.
What they're saying: "I would be happy about getting to the league instead of me thinking about playing with my dad," Bronny said at the combine.
- "That's not my mindset at all."
The bottom line: The Cavs have the 20th pick in the first round of the draft.
- LeBron's current team, the Los Angeles Lakers, has the 55th pick in the second round.