The NBA draft combine concluded on Sunday and the most talked-about player is an Akron native who likely won't get selected in the first round. Why it matters: That player is LeBron James' eldest son, Bronny, whose future could determine where his father plays next season.

How it works: The combine, which ran from May 12-19 this year, is a multi-day event where scouts evaluate players who plan to enter the NBA draft set for June 26-27.

Catch-up quick: James, 19, declared for the draft in April after playing one season at USC.

Yes, but: He has maintained his eligibility and could return to college next season.

By the numbers: James averaged just 4.8 points per game at USC but put on a solid showcase at the combine.

He showed off a 40.5-inch vertical leap, the fourth-highest among combine participants, and finished second in 3-point shooting drills.

Between the lines: At 6 feet, 1 inch tall, James is an inch and a half shorter than the average NBA point guard.

His wingspan of 6 feet, 7 inches and muscular 210-pound frame are comparable to pro players.

The big picture: There's talk the team that drafts James could have an inside track on signing LeBron James, who can become a free agent this offseason and wants to play with his son.

James sat courtside at the Cavs' playoff game last week, fueling speculation he may be interested in returning to Cleveland.

What they're saying: "I would be happy about getting to the league instead of me thinking about playing with my dad," Bronny said at the combine.

"That's not my mindset at all."

The bottom line: The Cavs have the 20th pick in the first round of the draft.