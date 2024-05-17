🎭 Dinner + a show: "In the Heights"

Lin-Manuel Miranda's other musical is singing its way through town.

The intrigue: Cleveland Play House's production of "In the Heights" is playing at Allen Theatre through June 9.

The musical premiered on Broadway in 2005, winning four Tony Awards including Best Musical.

Between the lines: Though it didn't become a pop-culture sensation like "Hamilton," "In the Heights" put Miranda on the map and was adapted into a film in 2021.

If you go: Tickets start at $49.

Worthy of your time: If you're looking for wine and small bites before the show, head to Bin 216 in the heart of Playhouse Square.