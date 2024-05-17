🎭 Dinner + a show: "In the Heights"
Lin-Manuel Miranda's other musical is singing its way through town.
The intrigue: Cleveland Play House's production of "In the Heights" is playing at Allen Theatre through June 9.
- The musical premiered on Broadway in 2005, winning four Tony Awards including Best Musical.
Between the lines: Though it didn't become a pop-culture sensation like "Hamilton," "In the Heights" put Miranda on the map and was adapted into a film in 2021.
If you go: Tickets start at $49.
Worthy of your time: If you're looking for wine and small bites before the show, head to Bin 216 in the heart of Playhouse Square.
- The venue's signature cheese board is a must.
