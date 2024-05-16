🎵 A song to remember
Popular local singer Lauren Lanzaretta is back with one of her most personal songs yet.
Driving the news: Lanzaretta dropped her single, "Do You Remember?" last week.
- The song is a soulful ballad about a devastating breakup that finds Lanzaretta showcasing her big voice over layered vocals.
The intrigue: Though "Do You Remember?" is about a past relationship, Lanzaretta has been in the news recently for her current romance.
- She's dating Spectrum News 1 Ohio anchor Taylor Bruck, who went viral in November when she came out on air.
What's next: Lanzaretta plans to release her new album, "Soul Ties," later this year.
What they're saying: "For the first time, in some of my love songs, I'm using the words she and her," Lanzaretta tells Axios.
- "This is truly me coming out of the closet with my music."
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more
More Cleveland stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Cleveland.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more