May 16, 2024 - Music

🎵 A song to remember

headshot
A woman poses in front of a fiery backdrop.

Lauren Lanzaretta remembers. Photo: Lindsey Poyar

Popular local singer Lauren Lanzaretta is back with one of her most personal songs yet.

Driving the news: Lanzaretta dropped her single, "Do You Remember?" last week.

  • The song is a soulful ballad about a devastating breakup that finds Lanzaretta showcasing her big voice over layered vocals.

The intrigue: Though "Do You Remember?" is about a past relationship, Lanzaretta has been in the news recently for her current romance.

  • She's dating Spectrum News 1 Ohio anchor Taylor Bruck, who went viral in November when she came out on air.

What's next: Lanzaretta plans to release her new album, "Soul Ties," later this year.

What they're saying: "For the first time, in some of my love songs, I'm using the words she and her," Lanzaretta tells Axios.

  • "This is truly me coming out of the closet with my music."
avatar

Subscribe for more Axios Cleveland in your inbox.

Read the full edition
🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Cleveland stories

No stories could be found

Clevelandpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Cleveland.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more