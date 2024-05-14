Cleveland parks and rec master plan wants resident feedback
Wanna kvetch about pool hours, park maintenance or the lack of pickleball courts near you?
State of play: The city is moving into the final phase of its long-range strategic plan for Parks and Recreation and seeks public feedback to ensure its current recommendations hit the right notes.
- In other words: Now's probably your last chance to chime in.
Catch up quick: Mayor Justin Bibb last year launched a first-of-its-kind Parks and Recreation master planning process to get a handle on the city's facilities and create a roadmap for equitable future investment.
By the numbers: The city operates 155 parks, 40 pools and spray areas, 23 rec centers and one golf course.
Yes, but: In a "community needs assessment" released early this year, residents pegged poor maintenance as the biggest weakness.
What's next: As the plan nears completion, an online survey will be live through May.
Stop by: In-person engagement opportunities this week are as follows:
- Open house at Michael Zone Rec Center, 5:30-7:30pm Tuesday
- Pop-up at senior day at Public Auditorium, 10am-noon Wednesday
- Open house at Collinwood Rec Center, 5:30-7:30pm Wednesday
- Open house at Estabrook Rec Center, 5:30-7:30pm Thursday
- Open house at Lonnie Burten Rec Center, 5:30-7:30pm Friday
- Pop-up at Kerruish Park, 3-6pm Monday
