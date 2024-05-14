Share on email (opens in new window)

Wanna kvetch about pool hours, park maintenance or the lack of pickleball courts near you? State of play: The city is moving into the final phase of its long-range strategic plan for Parks and Recreation and seeks public feedback to ensure its current recommendations hit the right notes.

In other words: Now's probably your last chance to chime in.

Catch up quick: Mayor Justin Bibb last year launched a first-of-its-kind Parks and Recreation master planning process to get a handle on the city's facilities and create a roadmap for equitable future investment.

By the numbers: The city operates 155 parks, 40 pools and spray areas, 23 rec centers and one golf course.

Yes, but: In a "community needs assessment" released early this year, residents pegged poor maintenance as the biggest weakness.

What's next: As the plan nears completion, an online survey will be live through May.

Stop by: In-person engagement opportunities this week are as follows: