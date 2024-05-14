2 hours ago - News

Cleveland parks and rec master plan wants resident feedback

Brick facade of Michael J. Zone rec center in Cleveland

Photo: Sam Allard/Axios

Wanna kvetch about pool hours, park maintenance or the lack of pickleball courts near you?

State of play: The city is moving into the final phase of its long-range strategic plan for Parks and Recreation and seeks public feedback to ensure its current recommendations hit the right notes.

  • In other words: Now's probably your last chance to chime in.

Catch up quick: Mayor Justin Bibb last year launched a first-of-its-kind Parks and Recreation master planning process to get a handle on the city's facilities and create a roadmap for equitable future investment.

By the numbers: The city operates 155 parks, 40 pools and spray areas, 23 rec centers and one golf course.

Yes, but: In a "community needs assessment" released early this year, residents pegged poor maintenance as the biggest weakness.

What's next: As the plan nears completion, an online survey will be live through May.

Stop by: In-person engagement opportunities this week are as follows:

  • Open house at Michael Zone Rec Center, 5:30-7:30pm Tuesday
  • Pop-up at senior day at Public Auditorium, 10am-noon Wednesday
  • Open house at Collinwood Rec Center, 5:30-7:30pm Wednesday
  • Open house at Estabrook Rec Center, 5:30-7:30pm Thursday
  • Open house at Lonnie Burten Rec Center, 5:30-7:30pm Friday
  • Pop-up at Kerruish Park, 3-6pm Monday
