✍️ Dinner + a show: Local poetry All-Stars
Visible Voice Books hosts a slate of celebrated poets at its cozy Tremont digs tonight.
What's happening: Philip Metres, John James, Zach Savich, Dave Lucas and Bridget Lowe will read selections from their work.
- The free event, moderated by poet Virginia Konchan, begins at 7pm.
💭 Sam's thought bubble: Metres' "Shrapnel Maps" (2020) was for me an early, searing introduction to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and will have special relevance, given current events.
- Lucas is known locally as the Brews and Prose reading series founder and a former Ohio Poet Laureate.
- I had the pleasure of publishing his "Poetry for People Who Hate Poetry" columns at Cleveland Scene.
🍕If you go: The most efficient bite is surely a jumbo slice at Crust or a shareable appetizer at Danny's on Professor. Both haunts are co-located with Visible Voice.
🍸 Yes, but: Stick with the evening's themes and hit up the Literary Tavern down the street for a cocktail and Mediterranean small plate in the "clubby, cosmopolitan" lounge.
