University Hospitals has launched a first-of-its-kind mobile obstetric imaging unit focused on fetal ultrasounds. Why it matters: It will allow UH doctors and technicians to care for more women during pregnancy and fill gaps in access to care, especially in Lorain and Portage counties.

The big picture: Pregnant patients should receive two to three ultrasounds during their pregnancy, according to UH.

These diagnostic images confirm a baby's heartbeat and position in the womb and can identify potential congenital anomalies and complications.

How it works: The truck will be staffed with sonographers who conduct the ultrasounds.

Maternal-fetal medicine experts will review the images remotely, per UH.

Stop by: The mobile OB unit will be in the parking lot of UH Elyria Medical Center on Tuesdays and Fridays and at UH Portage Medical Center on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.