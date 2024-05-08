2 hours ago - Sports

WWE SummerSlam will show off what Cleveland is all about

headshot
Two WWE wrestlers raise belts.

R-Truth and Mike "The Miz" Mizanin raise the belts at WrestleMania. Photo: Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

When SummerSlam comes to town on Aug. 3, expect it to be driven by Cleveland-born stars.

Why it matters: WWE's show at Cleveland Browns Stadium will be the biggest wrestling event to ever take place in Northeast Ohio, expected to draw more than 60,000 people.

Driving the news: Tickets went on sale this week, ranging from $90 to over $8,000 for seats closest to the ring.

The intrigue: This year's event is likely to feature Northeast Ohio natives and current WWE superstars Johnny Gargano, Logan Paul and Mike "The Miz" Mizanin.

  • "Everyone is excited," Mizanin tells Axios.
  • "Talking to Logan, talking to Johnny, when you're from Cleveland, you're proud to be from here. I got my work ethic from Cleveland."

Flashback: Mizanin grew up in Parma, attended Normandy High School and spent summers working at Abercrombie & Fitch in SouthPark Mall.

By the numbers: Mizanin has won more than 20 WWE titles during his career and is currently half of the World Tag Team Champions with superstar R-Truth.

Yes, but: He says performing at Cleveland Browns Stadium will top anything he's accomplished in wrestling, including headlining WrestleMania XXVII in 2011.

  • "You always want to be in your own backyard," Mizanin says.
  • "This is the place where I grew up and still call home. Cleveland is always in my heart and on my mind."

What he's watching: After SummerSlam, Mizanin has his sights set on something even bigger.

The bottom line: "Being in an outdoor stadium in a city like Cleveland is going to be second to none," Mizanin says.

  • "Cleveland has such an immense fanbase. People are going to travel to our city and see what we're all about."
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Cleveland.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Cleveland stories

No stories could be found

Clevelandpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Cleveland.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more