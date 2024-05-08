WWE SummerSlam will show off what Cleveland is all about

When SummerSlam comes to town on Aug. 3, expect it to be driven by Cleveland-born stars.
Why it matters: WWE's show at Cleveland Browns Stadium will be the biggest wrestling event to ever take place in Northeast Ohio, expected to draw more than 60,000 people.
Driving the news: Tickets went on sale this week, ranging from $90 to over $8,000 for seats closest to the ring.
The intrigue: This year's event is likely to feature Northeast Ohio natives and current WWE superstars Johnny Gargano, Logan Paul and Mike "The Miz" Mizanin.
- "Everyone is excited," Mizanin tells Axios.
- "Talking to Logan, talking to Johnny, when you're from Cleveland, you're proud to be from here. I got my work ethic from Cleveland."
Flashback: Mizanin grew up in Parma, attended Normandy High School and spent summers working at Abercrombie & Fitch in SouthPark Mall.
By the numbers: Mizanin has won more than 20 WWE titles during his career and is currently half of the World Tag Team Champions with superstar R-Truth.
Yes, but: He says performing at Cleveland Browns Stadium will top anything he's accomplished in wrestling, including headlining WrestleMania XXVII in 2011.
- "You always want to be in your own backyard," Mizanin says.
- "This is the place where I grew up and still call home. Cleveland is always in my heart and on my mind."
What he's watching: After SummerSlam, Mizanin has his sights set on something even bigger.
The bottom line: "Being in an outdoor stadium in a city like Cleveland is going to be second to none," Mizanin says.
- "Cleveland has such an immense fanbase. People are going to travel to our city and see what we're all about."