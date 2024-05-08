WWE SummerSlam will show off what Cleveland is all about

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

R-Truth and Mike "The Miz" Mizanin raise the belts at WrestleMania. Photo: Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

When SummerSlam comes to town on Aug. 3, expect it to be driven by Cleveland-born stars. Why it matters: WWE's show at Cleveland Browns Stadium will be the biggest wrestling event to ever take place in Northeast Ohio, expected to draw more than 60,000 people.

Driving the news: Tickets went on sale this week, ranging from $90 to over $8,000 for seats closest to the ring.

The intrigue: This year's event is likely to feature Northeast Ohio natives and current WWE superstars Johnny Gargano, Logan Paul and Mike "The Miz" Mizanin.

"Everyone is excited," Mizanin tells Axios.

"Talking to Logan, talking to Johnny, when you're from Cleveland, you're proud to be from here. I got my work ethic from Cleveland."

Flashback: Mizanin grew up in Parma, attended Normandy High School and spent summers working at Abercrombie & Fitch in SouthPark Mall.

He rose to fame as a cast member on MTV's "The Real World" in 2001 before joining WWE in the mid-2000s.

By the numbers: Mizanin has won more than 20 WWE titles during his career and is currently half of the World Tag Team Champions with superstar R-Truth.

Yes, but: He says performing at Cleveland Browns Stadium will top anything he's accomplished in wrestling, including headlining WrestleMania XXVII in 2011.

"You always want to be in your own backyard," Mizanin says.

"This is the place where I grew up and still call home. Cleveland is always in my heart and on my mind."

What he's watching: After SummerSlam, Mizanin has his sights set on something even bigger.

"I'm all for the Browns building a dome in Brook Park because then we'll have a shot at getting WrestleMania in Cleveland one day."

The bottom line: "Being in an outdoor stadium in a city like Cleveland is going to be second to none," Mizanin says.