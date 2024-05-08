3 hours ago - News

💬 Quote du jour: Kaler and the Case encampment

headshot
headshot
Cardboard sign on grass reading "Our Tuition Funds Genocide" in red paint

Hand-painted signs adorn the gates around the Kelvin Smith Library at Case. Photo: Sam Allard/Axios

"It's honestly just really annoying that [CWRU president Eric Kaler] chose to consult a group of students that really have little to no actual investment or understanding of what is going on [at the encampment]."
— Jad Kamhawi Oglesby, vice president of the CWRU Students for Justice in Palestine, to Signal Cleveland

Driving the news: Kaler sent a letter to the university community this week saying he had met with students to discuss the ongoing pro-Palestinian encampment outside the University library.

What they're saying: Kaler thanked students for their constructive feedback while reiterating that the university would not negotiate with protesters until the encampment concludes.

  • "Divestment [from financial interests in Israel] — a key component of the protesters' demands — is and remains something the university will not do," he wrote.

Between the lines: Students for Justice in Palestine told Signal Cleveland that they were unaware the conversations were happening.

avatar

Subscribe for more Axios Cleveland in your inbox.

Read the full edition
🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Cleveland stories

No stories could be found

Clevelandpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Cleveland.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more