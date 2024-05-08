💬 Quote du jour: Kaler and the Case encampment

"It's honestly just really annoying that [CWRU president Eric Kaler] chose to consult a group of students that really have little to no actual investment or understanding of what is going on [at the encampment]."

— Jad Kamhawi Oglesby, vice president of the CWRU Students for Justice in Palestine, to Signal Cleveland

Driving the news: Kaler sent a letter to the university community this week saying he had met with students to discuss the ongoing pro-Palestinian encampment outside the University library.

What they're saying: Kaler thanked students for their constructive feedback while reiterating that the university would not negotiate with protesters until the encampment concludes.

"Divestment [from financial interests in Israel] — a key component of the protesters' demands — is and remains something the university will not do," he wrote.

Between the lines: Students for Justice in Palestine told Signal Cleveland that they were unaware the conversations were happening.