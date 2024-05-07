Drone company proving sky's the limit
If you've seen an amazing drone video or photo of Cleveland on social media, there's a good chance it was taken by a member of Jones Drones.
The intrigue: The local company, founded by Russell Jones in 2022, creates stunning videos for businesses and live events using certified drone pilots.
- Its clients include the Cavaliers, Playhouse Square, Cleveland State University, the Cleveland National Air Show and Cleveland Clinic.
Flashback: Jones previously spent more than 20 years doing tech and production work for a variety of companies, including Playhouse Square.
State of play: Jones Drones became his full-time gig nine months ago after producing the Cavs' pregame intro video for Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
What's next: Jones tells Axios his next step is to sponsor pilots in international drone racing competitions.
