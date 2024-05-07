Share on email (opens in new window)

If you've seen an amazing drone video or photo of Cleveland on social media, there's a good chance it was taken by a member of Jones Drones. The intrigue: The local company, founded by Russell Jones in 2022, creates stunning videos for businesses and live events using certified drone pilots.

Its clients include the Cavaliers, Playhouse Square, Cleveland State University, the Cleveland National Air Show and Cleveland Clinic.

Flashback: Jones previously spent more than 20 years doing tech and production work for a variety of companies, including Playhouse Square.

State of play: Jones Drones became his full-time gig nine months ago after producing the Cavs' pregame intro video for Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

What's next: Jones tells Axios his next step is to sponsor pilots in international drone racing competitions.

His first signee is 16-year-old New Philadelphia resident Spencer Cannizzaro, already one of the world's top drone pilots.

Photo: Russell Jones

Photo: Russell Jones

Photo: Russell Jones