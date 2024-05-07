Mother's Day 2024: 5 fun Cleveland events

Looking for fun things to do with mom this weekend?
- Here are five Mother's Day events to book now:
🙏 Mother's Day Celebration
Details: The gospel concert takes place at 7pm on Saturday at State Theatre and features performances by Yolanda Adams, Jekalyn Carr and more.
If you go: Tickets start at $72.50
🐟 Cleveland Aquarium
Details: The aquarium will have extended hours on Saturday and Sunday, from 9am-6pm with parent-themed animal trivia.
If you go: Tickets are $19.95 for ages 13 and up; $13.95 for ages 2-12.
🤣 Momprov
Details: Imposters Theater will showcase six of its improv performers along with their mother or child at 6pm on Saturday.
If you go: Tickets are $10 in advance; $15 the day of.
🫖 Tower City
Details: Tower City's Skylight Park will transform into a mother/kids wonderland from noon to 4pm on Saturday with a bouquet bar, tea party, meet a Disney princess and more.
If you go: Admission is free.
⚾ Baseball Heritage Museum
Details: The museum's annual "Have a Catch with Mom" event takes place from 10am-2pm Sunday and features complimentary coffee, juice and doughnuts with paid admission.
If you go: Admission is $10.