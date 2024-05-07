7 hours ago - Things to Do

Mother's Day 2024: 5 fun Cleveland events

headshot
Animated gif of the word "Mom" being written, but the Ms are made out of the Axios logo.

Illustration: Allie Carl/Axios

Looking for fun things to do with mom this weekend?

  • Here are five Mother's Day events to book now:

🙏 Mother's Day Celebration

Details: The gospel concert takes place at 7pm on Saturday at State Theatre and features performances by Yolanda Adams, Jekalyn Carr and more.

If you go: Tickets start at $72.50

🐟 Cleveland Aquarium

Details: The aquarium will have extended hours on Saturday and Sunday, from 9am-6pm with parent-themed animal trivia.

If you go: Tickets are $19.95 for ages 13 and up; $13.95 for ages 2-12.

  • Mothers save $5.

🤣 Momprov

Details: Imposters Theater will showcase six of its improv performers along with their mother or child at 6pm on Saturday.

If you go: Tickets are $10 in advance; $15 the day of.

🫖 Tower City

Details: Tower City's Skylight Park will transform into a mother/kids wonderland from noon to 4pm on Saturday with a bouquet bar, tea party, meet a Disney princess and more.

If you go: Admission is free.

Baseball Heritage Museum

Details: The museum's annual "Have a Catch with Mom" event takes place from 10am-2pm Sunday and features complimentary coffee, juice and doughnuts with paid admission.

If you go: Admission is $10.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Cleveland.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Cleveland stories

No stories could be found

Clevelandpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Cleveland.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more