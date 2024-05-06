🏟️ Weigh in: Downtown Cleveland or Brook Park?

To move or not to move? That is the question facing the Browns.

Driving the news: Renderings of a potential domed stadium in Brook Park made their way online this week via NEOtrans Blog.

The intrigue: Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam are in the process of acquiring a 176-acre parcel of land down the road from Cleveland Hopkins Airport that could serve as the football team's new home.

The renderings show a stadium surrounded by a mixed-use facility that could house restaurants, retail spaces and more.

Between the lines: The Haslams have said they're weighing a new domed stadium in Brook Park, which would cost more than $2 billion, versus a $1.2 billion renovation to the current stadium.

🫵 Yes, but: We want to know what you think.

