💬 Quote du jour: A Motley Rock Hall snub
"We'll probably be dead when they induct us."— Motley Crue frontman Vince Neil during an interview with WMMR Philadelphia on the band's chances of making the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
Fun fact: Motley Crue has routinely been a top vote-getter in the Rock Hall's in-museum "Voice Your Choice" kiosk where fans can vote for their favorite snub.
Yes, but: The wild '80s rockers have yet to be nominated, despite being eligible since 2007.
