💬 Quote du jour: A Motley Rock Hall snub

The members of rock band Motley Crue in the 1980s.

Nikki Sixx, Vince Neil, Mick Mars and Tommy Lee of Motley Crue circa 1984. Photo: Ross Marino/Getty Images

"We'll probably be dead when they induct us."
— Motley Crue frontman Vince Neil during an interview with WMMR Philadelphia on the band's chances of making the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Fun fact: Motley Crue has routinely been a top vote-getter in the Rock Hall's in-museum "Voice Your Choice" kiosk where fans can vote for their favorite snub.

Yes, but: The wild '80s rockers have yet to be nominated, despite being eligible since 2007.

