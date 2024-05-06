💬 Quote du jour: A Motley Rock Hall snub

"We'll probably be dead when they induct us."

— Motley Crue frontman Vince Neil during an interview with WMMR Philadelphia on the band's chances of making the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Fun fact: Motley Crue has routinely been a top vote-getter in the Rock Hall's in-museum "Voice Your Choice" kiosk where fans can vote for their favorite snub.

Yes, but: The wild '80s rockers have yet to be nominated, despite being eligible since 2007.