Gun incidents at Ohio schools have surged

K-12 schools in the U.S. saw 1,468 firearm incidents in the decade ending in 2023, a 324% increase from the prior decade's 346 incidents. Why it matters: Ohio had the fifth most incidents of any state with 127 during the past decade, according to K-12 School Shooting Database, an open-source research project attempting to quantify gun incidents at grade schools.

Only California, Texas, Florida and Illinois had more.

How it works: "Incidents" are defined as instances when a gun is fired or brandished with intent to shoot, or when a bullet hits school property.

The latest: 111 incidents have occurred nationwide so far this year, as of April 29, including four in Ohio.

The big picture: Absent significant gun reform, schools are increasingly turning to other measures to protect kids, ranging from rules requiring see-through backpacks to issuing teachers "panic buttons" and hiring armed guards.

Last year, Bedford City School District issued a districtwide clear backpack policy.

In March 2024, Rocky River School District participated in Sandy Hook Promise's "Say Something Week," a nationwide program with resources that include a student training guide and educator lesson plan to prevent gun violence.

Zoom in: Ohio schools are also allowing staff to be armed.

In March, the Ohio Controlling Board approved the purchase of two portable training centers that can be used this summer to train armed teachers and staff in the state.

Currently, 63 school districts in Ohio have registered to be able to arm non-police staff members, according to the Ohio Department of Public Safety, up from 22 districts as of March 2023.

Parma City Schools, the only district in Cuyahoga County to register, passed a resolution in July 2023 authorizing certain staff members (mostly security personnel) to carry guns during the school day.

What they're saying: Ken Trump, president of the Cleveland-based National School Safety and Security Services, said during a recent podcast interview that the COVID pandemic compounded the problem.

"We saw an uptick, as expected, in aggressive, violent behavior, verbal aggression, physical aggression, altercation and conflicts," Trump said.

Between the lines: Trump also said there's been an increase in attempts of mass violence, including those that are gang-related.

The bottom line: "It really points to the importance of staff being trained in de-escalation to intervene in neighborhood gang group conflicts. It's certainly some challenging times."