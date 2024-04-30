Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: U.S. News and World Report; Map: Tory Lysik/Axios Visuals Ohio's top public high school is Cincinnati's Walnut Hills, according to U.S. News & World Report's annual high school rankings, released last week. Walnut Hills eclipsed Bexley High School, the suburban Columbus school that claimed the top spot last year. The big picture: Nearly 9% of Ohio's public schools are ranked among the top 10% nationwide.

Driving the news: U.S. News & World Report ranked nearly 18,000 public schools nationwide.

Schools were measured in the areas of student college readiness, proficiency on state assessments, the breadth of college-level curriculum, and the performance of historically underserved populations.

Zoom in: Northeast Ohio's Solon and Rocky River High Schools were the top performers in the region, ranking 4th and 5th, respectively, among Ohio's public schools.

Between the lines: The highest-ranked CMSD high school was John Hay Early College, which ranked 29th statewide.

By the numbers: Chagrin Falls (7), Hudson (9), Brecksville-Broadview Heights (13), Kenston (15), Aurora (20), Bay Village (24), and Revere (27) all cracked the state's top 30.