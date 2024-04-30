Ohio's top public high school is Cincinnati's Walnut Hills, according to U.S. News & World Report's annual high school rankings, released last week.
- Walnut Hills eclipsed Bexley High School, the suburban Columbus school that claimed the top spot last year.
The big picture: Nearly 9% of Ohio's public schools are ranked among the top 10% nationwide.
Driving the news: U.S. News & World Report ranked nearly 18,000 public schools nationwide.
- Schools were measured in the areas of student college readiness, proficiency on state assessments, the breadth of college-level curriculum, and the performance of historically underserved populations.
Zoom in: Northeast Ohio's Solon and Rocky River High Schools were the top performers in the region, ranking 4th and 5th, respectively, among Ohio's public schools.
Between the lines: The highest-ranked CMSD high school was John Hay Early College, which ranked 29th statewide.
By the numbers: Chagrin Falls (7), Hudson (9), Brecksville-Broadview Heights (13), Kenston (15), Aurora (20), Bay Village (24), and Revere (27) all cracked the state's top 30.