44 mins ago - News

Ohio's top public high school is Cincinnati's Walnut Hills

headshot
headshot
headshot
Share of public high schools among nation's best performing schools, by state
Data: U.S. News and World Report; Map: Tory Lysik/Axios Visuals

Ohio's top public high school is Cincinnati's Walnut Hills, according to U.S. News & World Report's annual high school rankings, released last week.

  • Walnut Hills eclipsed Bexley High School, the suburban Columbus school that claimed the top spot last year.

The big picture: Nearly 9% of Ohio's public schools are ranked among the top 10% nationwide.

Driving the news: U.S. News & World Report ranked nearly 18,000 public schools nationwide.

  • Schools were measured in the areas of student college readiness, proficiency on state assessments, the breadth of college-level curriculum, and the performance of historically underserved populations.

Zoom in: Northeast Ohio's Solon and Rocky River High Schools were the top performers in the region, ranking 4th and 5th, respectively, among Ohio's public schools.

Between the lines: The highest-ranked CMSD high school was John Hay Early College, which ranked 29th statewide.

By the numbers: Chagrin Falls (7), Hudson (9), Brecksville-Broadview Heights (13), Kenston (15), Aurora (20), Bay Village (24), and Revere (27) all cracked the state's top 30.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Cleveland.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Cleveland stories

No stories could be found

Clevelandpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Cleveland.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more