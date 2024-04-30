Case Western Reserve University allows pro-Palestine students to camp overnight

Hand-painted signs adorned the gates around the Kelvin Smith Library at Case. Photo: Sam Allard/Axios

Case Western Reserve University students, staff and faculty will be permitted to camp overnight outside the Kelvin Smith Library in a continuation of a pro-Palestine demonstration that began with police confrontations Monday morning. Why it matters: Event organizers regarded the administration's decision to allow them to stay a victory, after university president Eric Kaler had said the protest would only be permitted from 8am-8pm.

Earlier in the day, university police had confiscated tents and detained more than 20 students, who were later released.

State of play: By 7:30pm Monday, nearly 200 students and community allies had gathered on the Kelvin Smith Oval, intermittently chanting for a free Palestine and calling on the university to divest from companies that support Israel's military.

The university agreed around that time to allow CWRU members to camp overnight. Tents would be permitted, provided they were taken down by 7:30am.

By 8pm, those who wished to stay were waiting in line for wrist bands and were allowed to re-enter the gated Oval.

All others were invited to come back at 8am Tuesday.

What they're saying: "Open discourse and the free exchange of ideas are hallmarks of higher education — and they are central to all that we do at Case Western Reserve," Kaler wrote in a statement Monday.

"Across classrooms and common spaces, lecture halls and laboratories, and everywhere in between, challenges to the status quo are what make universities — especially ours — such powerful learning environments."

The other side: "Kaler, Kaler, you can't hide," students chanted into the evening.