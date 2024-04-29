3 hours ago - Food and Drink

Cuyahoga Falls' Blue Door lands on Yelp's top brunch spots

headshot
Illustration of utensils with hungry emojis on them.

Illustration: Allie Carl/Axios

The Blue Door Cafe and Bakery came in at No. 6 in a new Yelp list that ranks the top brunch locations in the U.S.

Why it matters: The Cuyahoga Falls eatery was the only location in the state of Ohio to make the cut.

Driving the news: Yelp released its rankings today alongside a survey in anticipation of Mother's Day, which found alongside flowers, solitude and a break from personal tasks, "dining out" was what moms craved most on their special day. Go figure.

  • Baby boomer moms, in particular, were keen on brunch with their families.

Zoom in: Blue Door Cafe and Bakery is a restaurant "guided by the rules of true European pastry and breadmaking," according to its own description, with menu items made from scratch every day.

The intrigue: Blue Door hired "Hell's Kitchen" alum Alejandro Najar to help grow the dinner menu last year, but Najar left after only a few months after declining sales and tension with owner Michael Bruno.

