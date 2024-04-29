The Blue Door Cafe and Bakery came in at No. 6 in a new Yelp list that ranks the top brunch locations in the U.S. Why it matters: The Cuyahoga Falls eatery was the only location in the state of Ohio to make the cut.

Driving the news: Yelp released its rankings today alongside a survey in anticipation of Mother's Day, which found alongside flowers, solitude and a break from personal tasks, "dining out" was what moms craved most on their special day. Go figure.

Baby boomer moms, in particular, were keen on brunch with their families.

Zoom in: Blue Door Cafe and Bakery is a restaurant "guided by the rules of true European pastry and breadmaking," according to its own description, with menu items made from scratch every day.

The intrigue: Blue Door hired "Hell's Kitchen" alum Alejandro Najar to help grow the dinner menu last year, but Najar left after only a few months after declining sales and tension with owner Michael Bruno.