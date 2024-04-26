🎞️ Dinner + a show: Halloween in April
The Cleveland Institute of Art's Cinematheque wraps up its Halloween in April series this weekend.
What's happening: "The Changeling" and "Jennifer's Body" are showing tonight.
- Tomorrow's triple-feature includes "The Innocents," "The Bad Seed" and "The Omen." On Sunday, you get "The Innocents," "The Omen" and "Village of the Damned."
💭 Troy's thought bubble: If you can see only one, I'm going with the original 1960 "Village of the Damned," on 35 mm film.
If you go: All shows are at Cinematheque on Euclid Avenue.
- General admission is $12.
Worthy of your time: If you're looking for casual, fine dining, stop at Salted Dough's Little Italy location.
- You can't go wrong with their selection of artisan pizzas.
