👍 See it or skip it 👎
🤣 Katt Williams
The intrigue: The popular stand-up comedian brings The Dark Matter tour to the Wolstein Center at 8pm tomorrow. Tickets start at $59.
💭 Our thought bubble: See it. Williams is one of the funniest comedians of his generation and isn't shy about speaking his mind.
🩰 Sleeping Beauty
The intrigue: Cleveland Ballet performs its rendition of the classic fairy tale at Playhouse Square's Connor Palace with performances tonight through Saturday. Tickets start at $28.
💭 Our thought bubble: See it. If you have yet to experience Cleveland Ballet, this timeless tale is a nice gateway.
🎸 "Thank You, Goodnight"
The intrigue: Bon Jovi gets the tell-all docuseries treatment with "Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story," which premiers tomorrow on Hulu.
💭 Our thought bubble: Skip it, unless you're a Bon Jovi diehard. Four hourlong episodes seem like a bit too much.
