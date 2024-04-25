👍 See it or skip it 👎

🤣 Katt Williams

The intrigue: The popular stand-up comedian brings The Dark Matter tour to the Wolstein Center at 8pm tomorrow. Tickets start at $59.

💭 Our thought bubble: See it. Williams is one of the funniest comedians of his generation and isn't shy about speaking his mind.

🩰 Sleeping Beauty

The intrigue: Cleveland Ballet performs its rendition of the classic fairy tale at Playhouse Square's Connor Palace with performances tonight through Saturday. Tickets start at $28.

💭 Our thought bubble: See it. If you have yet to experience Cleveland Ballet, this timeless tale is a nice gateway.

🎸 "Thank You, Goodnight"

The intrigue: Bon Jovi gets the tell-all docuseries treatment with "Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story," which premiers tomorrow on Hulu.

💭 Our thought bubble: Skip it, unless you're a Bon Jovi diehard. Four hourlong episodes seem like a bit too much.