Apr 25, 2024 - Music

All Time Low, Sleater-Kinney headline Rock Hall's summer concert series

headshot
The members of rock band All Time Low pose for a photo.

All Time Low. Photo: Courtesy of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

The 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame summer concert series comes with a dose of punk and pop.

Driving the news: The museum Thursday announced its annual lineup of concerts featuring national and local acts on its outdoor stage from July through September.

The intrigue: Headliners include pop-punk bands All Time Low and Boys Like Girls, as well as influential early 2000s punk band Sleater-Kinney.

  • The list of well-known local bands performing free shows includes LoConti, Gluttons, Maura Rogers and the Bellows and Tobyraps.

Between the lines: The series will also feature free happy hour DJ sets on Thursdays and acoustic lunch performances on Thursdays and Fridays in July and August.

If you go: Tickets for shows headlined by national acts start at $25.

👀 Check out the full lineup (All shows start at 8pm):

National acts:

  • July 19 — Burning Witches
  • July 25 — All Time Low
  • July 27 — Sleater-Kinney
  • Aug. 17 — Midnight with Manimals
  • Aug. 23 — Boys Like Girls

Local acts:

  • July 11 — Maura Rogers and the Bellows, Charity Evonna
  • July 18 — LoConti, Slag Genie
  • Aug. 1 — Sim Ross & The Rumble, Black Island Condors
  • Aug. 8 — Biitchseat, The Sonder Bombs
  • Aug. 15 — Gluttons, Assault
  • Aug. 22 — Tobyraps, Rubix Groove
  • Aug. 28 —Lilieae, Songstress Jo & the Familiar
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Cleveland.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Cleveland stories

No stories could be found

Clevelandpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Cleveland.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more