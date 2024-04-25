All Time Low, Sleater-Kinney headline Rock Hall's summer concert series

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

All Time Low. Photo: Courtesy of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

The 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame summer concert series comes with a dose of punk and pop. Driving the news: The museum Thursday announced its annual lineup of concerts featuring national and local acts on its outdoor stage from July through September.

The intrigue: Headliners include pop-punk bands All Time Low and Boys Like Girls, as well as influential early 2000s punk band Sleater-Kinney.

The list of well-known local bands performing free shows includes LoConti, Gluttons, Maura Rogers and the Bellows and Tobyraps.

Between the lines: The series will also feature free happy hour DJ sets on Thursdays and acoustic lunch performances on Thursdays and Fridays in July and August.

If you go: Tickets for shows headlined by national acts start at $25.

👀 Check out the full lineup (All shows start at 8pm):

National acts:

July 19 — Burning Witches

July 25 — All Time Low

July 27 — Sleater-Kinney

Aug. 17 — Midnight with Manimals

Aug. 23 — Boys Like Girls

Local acts: