All Time Low, Sleater-Kinney headline Rock Hall's summer concert series
The 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame summer concert series comes with a dose of punk and pop.
Driving the news: The museum Thursday announced its annual lineup of concerts featuring national and local acts on its outdoor stage from July through September.
The intrigue: Headliners include pop-punk bands All Time Low and Boys Like Girls, as well as influential early 2000s punk band Sleater-Kinney.
- The list of well-known local bands performing free shows includes LoConti, Gluttons, Maura Rogers and the Bellows and Tobyraps.
Between the lines: The series will also feature free happy hour DJ sets on Thursdays and acoustic lunch performances on Thursdays and Fridays in July and August.
If you go: Tickets for shows headlined by national acts start at $25.
👀 Check out the full lineup (All shows start at 8pm):
National acts:
- July 19 — Burning Witches
- July 25 — All Time Low
- July 27 — Sleater-Kinney
- Aug. 17 — Midnight with Manimals
- Aug. 23 — Boys Like Girls
Local acts:
- July 11 — Maura Rogers and the Bellows, Charity Evonna
- July 18 — LoConti, Slag Genie
- Aug. 1 — Sim Ross & The Rumble, Black Island Condors
- Aug. 8 — Biitchseat, The Sonder Bombs
- Aug. 15 — Gluttons, Assault
- Aug. 22 — Tobyraps, Rubix Groove
- Aug. 28 —Lilieae, Songstress Jo & the Familiar
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more
More Cleveland stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Cleveland.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more