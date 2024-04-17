Today in history: 🏈 Browns draft Tim Couch

On April 17, 1999, the Browns made one of the biggest blunders in NFL draft history.

Flashback: The 1999 season marked the return of football to Cleveland after owner Art Modell moved the original team to Baltimore after the 1995 season.

As an expansion franchise, the Browns were granted the first pick in the 1999 draft.

The intrigue: The team selected University of Kentucky quarterback Tim Couch, one of the highest-graded quarterbacks in draft history, who was expected to lead the Browns' storied franchise back to prominence.

Reality check: He played just five seasons in Cleveland, throwing 64 touchdowns and 67 interceptions.

The other side: Cleveland could have selected quarterbacks Donovan McNabb and Dante Culpepper instead. Both had Pro Bowl careers.

The bottom line: Couch was a starting point for more than two decades of quarterback woes in Cleveland.