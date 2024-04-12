Ohio cities file lawsuit challenging ban on tobacco regulations

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Fourteen Ohio cities, including Cleveland, have banded together to challenge a state law that preempts municipalities' ability to regulate tobacco sales. State of play: Columbus city attorney Zach Klein filed the lawsuit Tuesday in the Franklin County Court of Common Pleas.

It seeks to block the state law, set to take effect April 23.

Cleveland and Cincinnati joined the lawsuit, alongside Oxford and nine Columbus suburbs, including Bexley, where Gov. Mike DeWine resides.

Catch up quick: The City of Columbus banned flavored tobacco products in late 2022, but the Ohio legislature shortly thereafter prohibited municipalities from enforcing tobacco ordinances stricter than state statutes.

What they're saying: "This lawsuit represents a united front in standing up for what is morally right and is an imperative next step to ensure that we are prioritizing the health of Ohioans above profits for the tobacco industry," Mayor Justin Bibb said in a statement.

Zoom in: 35% of adults in Cleveland smoke cigarettes — more than triple the national average.