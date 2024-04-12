🎥 Dinner + a show: Back to Collinwood

Saturday night at the Agora offers up a blast from Cleveland's movie past.

The intrigue: Actor William H. Macy will be on hand for a Q&A and screening of the 2002 film "Welcome to Collinwood," starring Macy, George Clooney and Sam Rockwell.

Cleveland natives Joe and Anthony Russo directed the heist comedy, which was set and filmed in the Collinwood neighborhood.

Between the lines: Macy is also known for his roles in "Fargo," "Boogie Nights," "Jurassic Park III" and other movies.

If you go: A limited number of tickets are available starting at $154.

Worthy of your time: If you're going to watch a movie about Collinwood, you might as well eat there first.