19 mins ago - Things to Do
🎥 Dinner + a show: Back to Collinwood
Saturday night at the Agora offers up a blast from Cleveland's movie past.
The intrigue: Actor William H. Macy will be on hand for a Q&A and screening of the 2002 film "Welcome to Collinwood," starring Macy, George Clooney and Sam Rockwell.
- Cleveland natives Joe and Anthony Russo directed the heist comedy, which was set and filmed in the Collinwood neighborhood.
Between the lines: Macy is also known for his roles in "Fargo," "Boogie Nights," "Jurassic Park III" and other movies.
If you go: A limited number of tickets are available starting at $154.
Worthy of your time: If you're going to watch a movie about Collinwood, you might as well eat there first.
- Citizen Pie on Waterloo Road has some of the best pizza in all of Cleveland and is a nine-minute drive from the Agora.
Read the full edition
Subscribe for more Axios Cleveland in your inbox.
More Cleveland stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Cleveland.