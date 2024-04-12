19 mins ago - Things to Do

🎥 Dinner + a show: Back to Collinwood

A scene from the 2002 film "Welcome to Collinwood."

Michael Jeter (left) and William H. Macy (right) in "Welcome to Collinwood." Photo: Helkon Film/Getty Images

Saturday night at the Agora offers up a blast from Cleveland's movie past.

The intrigue: Actor William H. Macy will be on hand for a Q&A and screening of the 2002 film "Welcome to Collinwood," starring Macy, George Clooney and Sam Rockwell.

  • Cleveland natives Joe and Anthony Russo directed the heist comedy, which was set and filmed in the Collinwood neighborhood.

Between the lines: Macy is also known for his roles in "Fargo," "Boogie Nights," "Jurassic Park III" and other movies.

If you go: A limited number of tickets are available starting at $154.

Worthy of your time: If you're going to watch a movie about Collinwood, you might as well eat there first.

  • Citizen Pie on Waterloo Road has some of the best pizza in all of Cleveland and is a nine-minute drive from the Agora.
