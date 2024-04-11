St. Clair Place tenants decry unsafe, unsanitary conditions

Residents of a 200-unit downtown apartment building for low-income seniors and people with disabilities are fed up with conditions and seeking improvements from the local landlord. State of play: The St. Clair Place Tenants Association say the landlord, Bedford-based Owner's Management, has failed to properly secure the facility on the southwest corner of St. Clair and East 13th Street, which has led to unsafe and unsanitary common areas.

What they're saying: Resident Marsha Howard said during a demonstration Tuesday that a broken frame on the building's back door has allowed non-residents to enter.

Ten-year resident Linda Brown told Axios she has seen non-residents engaged in drug use, sexual activity and defecation in the stairwells and hallways.

Catch up quick: The Legal Aid Society of Cleveland, representing the tenants, filed a complaint in Cleveland Housing Court in December, outlining the issues, which include charging tenants late fees when they are not actually late on rent.

In late March, Legal Aid filed a motion for emergency relief to address the building security.

The latest: Attorney Elizabeth Zak said caution tape has been installed on the back door, but it remains accessible to non-residents.

The other side: Owner's Management has not responded to Axios' request for comment.