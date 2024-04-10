💬 Quote du jour: Guardians lose their ace

"It's just an injury that I'll get past. I'm not the first person, won't be the last."

— Guardians ace Shane Bieber discussing his season-ending elbow surgery during a press conference Monday.

Zoom in: Bieber said he felt soreness during his Opening Day start against the Oakland Athletics on March 28 and against the Seattle Mariners last week.

He plans to have Tommy John surgery as soon as possible to begin recovery, which can take up to 18 months, according to Major League Baseball.

Between the lines: Bieber, 28, won the American League Cy Young Award in 2020 and is in the final year of his contract.