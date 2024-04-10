Apr 10, 2024 - News
💬 Quote du jour: Guardians lose their ace
"It's just an injury that I'll get past. I'm not the first person, won't be the last."— Guardians ace Shane Bieber discussing his season-ending elbow surgery during a press conference Monday.
Zoom in: Bieber said he felt soreness during his Opening Day start against the Oakland Athletics on March 28 and against the Seattle Mariners last week.
- He plans to have Tommy John surgery as soon as possible to begin recovery, which can take up to 18 months, according to Major League Baseball.
Between the lines: Bieber, 28, won the American League Cy Young Award in 2020 and is in the final year of his contract.
