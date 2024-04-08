Guardians to debut Progressive Field renovations at home opener

Share on email (opens in new window)

​​Even a total solar eclipse can't black out excitement for today's Guardians home opener. What's happening: Cleveland hosts the Chicago White Sox at 5:10pm at Progressive Field.

Gates will open at 2pm so fans can watch the eclipse.

Catch up quick: In January 2023, the Guardians announced details of "Progressive Field Reimagined."

The $435 million project, which began after last season, focuses on new social gathering spaces and improvements to the ballpark's upper deck.

The intrigue: Completed enhancements include new blue seating in the lower bowl, as well as an open-air Terrace Garden in left field with patio-style seating and drink rails for standing-room-only ticket holders.

Right field now houses Paul Davis Pennant District, an open-air space for small and large group gatherings.

Between the lines: The Guardians have also added signage to the newly christened John Adams Bleachers, honoring the longtime superfan and drummer who died last year.

If you go: A few tickets are still available for today's game. You can also still buy a Ballpark Pass, which includes a standing-room ticket to every Guardians home game in April.

For those attending, Progressive Field is now a cashless venue. Purchases must be made via a credit or debit card or mobile app.

If you watch: The game will air on Bally Sports.

What's next: Progressive Field Reimagined is expected to be completed by the start of the 2025 season.