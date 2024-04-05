Total solar eclipse: Weather, traffic, where to watch in Cleveland

Share on email (opens in new window)

It's the cosmic phenomenon Northeast Ohio has been anticipating for over a year. Why it matters: Monday's total solar eclipse is expected to bring hundreds of thousands of people to town and pack businesses throughout Northeast Ohio.

With the event just hours away, we've got answers to the questions you may have:

⏰ What time is the eclipse?

It is expected to enter totality in Cleveland around 3:13pm.

⏳ How long does it last?

That depends on where you are.

The duration of totality in Cleveland will last approximately three minutes and 49 seconds.

👀 Where is the best place to watch?

Avon Lake, according to Burrell Observatory director Gary Kader, due to the suburb being right on the centerline.

Avon Lake will experience three minutes and 52 seconds of totality.

🎉 Where can I celebrate?

The Northeast Ohio headquarters for the eclipse will be on the lakefront where the Great Lakes Science Centers' Total Eclipse Fest is taking place and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is hosting SolarFest.

But there are many other events taking place.

👓 Do I need special glasses to view the eclipse?

To view the eclipse safely, you must wear eclipse glasses or viewers that meet international standard ISO 12312-2.

Destination Cleveland has a list of local vendors with limited supply.

🌤️ What is the weather going to be like?

Partly sunny with a high near 63 on Monday afternoon.

Rain showers are expected to pass by mid-morning and clouds likely won't ruin your experience, according to CNN.

🐕 Should I worry about my pet?

You can put protective eyewear on your pet, but animals generally don't look up at the sun as humans tend to do, according to experts.

🧍 How many people will be in town?

More than 200,000 visitors are expected to visit Northeast Ohio, according to Destination Cleveland.

🚘 What will traffic be like?

The Ohio Department of Transportation is warning drivers to expect heavy traffic and delays.

Cleveland will have more than 100 officers focused on traffic Monday with several downtown streets closed to prevent traffic jams near hospitals.

🗺️ What if I'm reading this and I'm not in Ohio?

NASA has a searchable map showing the eclipse's path of totality and when it will be visible in your region.

Go deeper: Destination Cleveland's "Know Before You Go" eclipse guide