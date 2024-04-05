Apr 5, 2024 - Eclipse

Total solar eclipse: Weather, traffic, where to watch in Cleveland

It's the cosmic phenomenon Northeast Ohio has been anticipating for over a year.

Why it matters: Monday's total solar eclipse is expected to bring hundreds of thousands of people to town and pack businesses throughout Northeast Ohio.

  • With the event just hours away, we've got answers to the questions you may have:

⏰ What time is the eclipse?

It is expected to enter totality in Cleveland around 3:13pm.

⏳ How long does it last?

That depends on where you are.

  • The duration of totality in Cleveland will last approximately three minutes and 49 seconds.

👀 Where is the best place to watch?

Avon Lake, according to Burrell Observatory director Gary Kader, due to the suburb being right on the centerline.

  • Avon Lake will experience three minutes and 52 seconds of totality.

🎉 Where can I celebrate?

The Northeast Ohio headquarters for the eclipse will be on the lakefront where the Great Lakes Science Centers' Total Eclipse Fest is taking place and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is hosting SolarFest.

👓 Do I need special glasses to view the eclipse?

To view the eclipse safely, you must wear eclipse glasses or viewers that meet international standard ISO 12312-2.

  • Destination Cleveland has a list of local vendors with limited supply.

🌤️ What is the weather going to be like?

Partly sunny with a high near 63 on Monday afternoon.

  • Rain showers are expected to pass by mid-morning and clouds likely won't ruin your experience, according to CNN.

🐕 Should I worry about my pet?

You can put protective eyewear on your pet, but animals generally don't look up at the sun as humans tend to do, according to experts.

🧍 How many people will be in town?

More than 200,000 visitors are expected to visit Northeast Ohio, according to Destination Cleveland.

🚘 What will traffic be like?

The Ohio Department of Transportation is warning drivers to expect heavy traffic and delays.

  • Cleveland will have more than 100 officers focused on traffic Monday with several downtown streets closed to prevent traffic jams near hospitals.

🗺️ What if I'm reading this and I'm not in Ohio?

NASA has a searchable map showing the eclipse's path of totality and when it will be visible in your region.

Go deeper: Destination Cleveland's "Know Before You Go" eclipse guide

