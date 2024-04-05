Total solar eclipse: Weather, traffic, where to watch in Cleveland
It's the cosmic phenomenon Northeast Ohio has been anticipating for over a year.
Why it matters: Monday's total solar eclipse is expected to bring hundreds of thousands of people to town and pack businesses throughout Northeast Ohio.
- With the event just hours away, we've got answers to the questions you may have:
⏰ What time is the eclipse?
It is expected to enter totality in Cleveland around 3:13pm.
⏳ How long does it last?
That depends on where you are.
- The duration of totality in Cleveland will last approximately three minutes and 49 seconds.
👀 Where is the best place to watch?
Avon Lake, according to Burrell Observatory director Gary Kader, due to the suburb being right on the centerline.
- Avon Lake will experience three minutes and 52 seconds of totality.
🎉 Where can I celebrate?
The Northeast Ohio headquarters for the eclipse will be on the lakefront where the Great Lakes Science Centers' Total Eclipse Fest is taking place and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is hosting SolarFest.
- But there are many other events taking place.
👓 Do I need special glasses to view the eclipse?
To view the eclipse safely, you must wear eclipse glasses or viewers that meet international standard ISO 12312-2.
- Destination Cleveland has a list of local vendors with limited supply.
🌤️ What is the weather going to be like?
Partly sunny with a high near 63 on Monday afternoon.
- Rain showers are expected to pass by mid-morning and clouds likely won't ruin your experience, according to CNN.
🐕 Should I worry about my pet?
You can put protective eyewear on your pet, but animals generally don't look up at the sun as humans tend to do, according to experts.
🧍 How many people will be in town?
More than 200,000 visitors are expected to visit Northeast Ohio, according to Destination Cleveland.
🚘 What will traffic be like?
The Ohio Department of Transportation is warning drivers to expect heavy traffic and delays.
- Cleveland will have more than 100 officers focused on traffic Monday with several downtown streets closed to prevent traffic jams near hospitals.
🗺️ What if I'm reading this and I'm not in Ohio?
NASA has a searchable map showing the eclipse's path of totality and when it will be visible in your region.
