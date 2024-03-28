Inside Cleveland Museum of Art's stunning Seven Jeweled Mountain experience

Cleveland Museum of Art's new immersive, Seven Jeweled Mountain exhibition will transport you to a different part of the world. The intrigue: The digital showcase puts you in a room surrounded by a folding screen that depicts the legendary Seven Jeweled Mountain, which was shaped by ancient volcanic eruptions.

It was once a popular tourist destination and Buddhist Pilgrimage site until it became isolated as part of North Korea after the Korean War.

State of play: The screen showcases stunning animation of the mountain's scenery as atmospheric music plays and South Korean actor Ryu Jun-yeol narrates Seven Jeweled's history.

💭 Troy's thought bubble: From the back of the room, the exhibit doesn't look like much. However, once you step in the center, it's a truly mesmerizing experience for your eyes and ears.

I could have stayed there for an hour just as a meditative experience.

If you go: CMA opens at 10am Tuesday through Friday.