Here's an encouraging way to look at Cleveland's housing market: It takes single people just two years to save up for a down payment on a starter home, per a recent Point2 study. Why it matters: That's just 11 months longer than it takes couples, giving Cleveland one of the smallest "affordability gaps" in the country.

It's also more than six years faster than the national average.

Zoom in: The median income for Cleveland singles is $26,982, compared with $51,524 for couples, per Point2 data.

The study assumes people are saving 20% of their income for a down payment.

This calculation assumes a 6.6% mortgage rate. Current mortgage rates are hovering above 7%.

The fine print: Point2 estimates Cleveland's median starter home price to be $53,524, based on the median price of the cheaper third of listings in the region.

Reality check: Data aside, very few Clevelanders — singles or couples — will be able to find a livable starter home at that price.

Zillow shows only one listing below $55,000 in the so-called "middle neighborhoods" of Bellaire-Puritas, Old Brooklyn and Lee-Harvard.

And it's a foreclosure.

The bottom line: On average, it takes single people four times longer than couples to save for a starter home, but the timeline for homeownership depends overwhelmingly on where you live.

On much of the West Coast, homeownership is effectively off the table for singles, who would need to save for an entire lifetime.

Stunning stat: Anaheim, California, takes the cake. A single person there would have to save more than 87 years to afford a down payment.