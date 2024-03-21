Black Violin brings mix of hip-hop and classical to State Theatre

Share on email (opens in new window)

Black Violin brings its unique and classical hip-hop sound to Playhouse Square's KeyBank State Theatre on Saturday. The intrigue: The duo, comprising Kev Marcus on violin and Wil B. on viola, performs original songs as well as covers of songs including Imagine Dragon's "Believer" and Charlie Daniels' "The Devil Went Down to Georgia."

Black Violin has shared the stage with Alicia Keys, Wu-Tang Clan and Linkin Park's Mike Shinodo, among others.

If you go: The show begins at 8pm. Tickets start at $35.

Worthy of your time: The Ghost Light Restaurant & Lounge is just a four-minute walk from State Theatre.