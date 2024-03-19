Northeast Ohio breweries are releasing specialty beers for the solar eclipse

Share on email (opens in new window)

For evidence that the solar eclipse is a big freaking deal, look no further than the regional breweries scampering to release specialty brews to mark the occasion. State of play: Great Lakes Brewing Co. joined the fervor last week, announcing two new beers for the celestial event.

3:13 Schwarzbier, a German dark beer, is one of 13 special releases from breweries in the path of totality, created in partnership with the Simons Foundation.

Vanilla Blackout Stout is a variant of a Great Lakes' staple, Blackout Stout, and will be available in commemorative 16 oz. cans.

Between the (tap) lines: Though most breweries are releasing dark beers for obvious symbolic reasons, both Market Garden Brewery (The Totality Hazy IPA) and Akron's Thirsty Dog Brewery (Solar Eclipse Vienna Lager) opted for lighter styles.

🐸 The intrigue: Akron's Hoppin' Frog Brewery had a golden wordplay opportunity and didn't squander it.