The Cleveland Browns have a new exhibition at the Pro Football Hall of Fame: "A Legacy Unleashed," which opened last week. Why it matters: The team may not have a Vince Lombardi Trophy to its name, but the Browns' rich history dates back 80 years.

The exhibition celebrates the anniversaries of the Browns' 1954 and 1964 NFL Championships, which predated the Super Bowl era.

What's inside: "A Legacy Unleashed" houses game-worn jerseys from current stars Myles Garrett and Nick Chubb, as well as the signature center-creased hat worn by original coach Paul Brown.

There's also a signed jersey and cleats from Bernie Kosar, a copy of "Madden NFL 12" featuring former running back Peyton Hillis, and the rings from the team's All-American Football Conference championships.

Between the lines: Located outside the exhibition are bronze busts of the 18 Browns players in the Hall of Fame, as well as giant bobbleheads donated by Browns collector Ray Prisby.

If you go: "A Legacy Unleashed" runs through April 21. The Pro Football Hall of Fame is open 9am-5pm daily.

Tickets start at $45 for adults and $38 for children ages 6-12.

