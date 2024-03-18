All the Ohio schools in this year's March Madness

The Buckeyes, Golden Flashes, Flyers and Zips are going dancing. State of play: The women's teams from Ohio State and Kent State and the men's teams from the University of Dayton and the University of Akron will appear in this year's NCAA tournaments.

Zoom in: Ohio State, a powerhouse on the women's side, has been named a No. 2 seed, and will play No. 15 seed Maine at noon March 22.

Kent State, a No. 15 seed, has a tough first round matchup. They play perennial contenders Notre Dame at 2:15pm March 23.

The intrigue: Cleveland State University's women's team was ranked No. 1 in the Horizon League, but lost to Green Bay in the championship game, and will miss out on the tourney.

The other side: The men's Akron Zips are a No. 14 seed and will face No. 3 seed Creighton Thursday at 1:30pm.

The Dayton Flyers, with a 24-7 record on the season, will face No. 10 seed Nevada Thursday in Salt Lake City at 4:30pm.

The latest: The Kent State men's team nearly defeated Akron in the MAC Tournament Championship Saturday, but lost after an inexplicable foul in the final seconds.

What we're watching: If Ohio State and the Caitlin-Clark-led Iowa Hawkeyes make it to the Women's Final Four in Cleveland, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse could smash attendance records.