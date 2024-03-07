Jake Paul to fight Mike Tyson on Netflix
Jake Paul just booked the biggest fight of his life.
Driving the news: The 27-year-old Cleveland native, who has become a polarizing boxing star in recent years, will fight Mike Tyson on July 20.
Why it matters: Tyson is one of the biggest boxing stars of all time and, even at 57 years old, the biggest test of Paul's boxing career, which began in 2020.
Flashback: Paul is coming off a TKO victory over Ryan Bourland this month, improving his record to 9-1.
- Tyson last fought in an exhibition bout against fellow boxing great Roy Jones Jr. in November 2020.
What they're saying: "It's crazy to think that in my second pro fight, I went viral for knocking out Nate Robinson on Mike Tyson's undercard," Paul said in a statement released Thursday.
- "Now, less than four years later, I'm stepping up to face Tyson myself to see if I have what it takes to beat one of boxing's most notorious fighters and biggest icons."
What's next: The fight will take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, streaming live exclusively on Netflix.
