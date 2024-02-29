Ledisi, Bob James lead 2024 Tri-C JazzFest lineup

Share on email (opens in new window)

The Tri-C JazzFest has announced the lineup for its 45th annual event, which takes place June 20-22 at Playhouse Square. Why it matters: This year's list includes world-renowned jazz luminaries and Grammy-winning performers.

What they're saying: "The artists in the lineup are prize-winning creatives pushing boundaries, advocating for social change and exploring the worlds of Broadway and Hollywood," festival director Terri Pontremoli said in a press release.

What's next: Festival passes to all nine ticketed concerts go on sale April 1 for $300.

Individual tickets go on sale April 12.

Take 6

If you go: 8pm June 20 at Mimi Ohio Theatre

The intrigue: The Grammy-winning a cappella group has worked with superstars such as Ray Charles and Stevie Wonder and has been inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame.

Jason Moran and The Bandwagon

If you go: 5pm June 21 at Allen Theatre

The intrigue: The Houston jazz trio is led by Moran, who has composed music for films like "Selma" and "13th."

Cécile McLorin Salvant

If you go: 6:30pm June 21 at Mimi Ohio Theatre

The intrigue: Salvant does it all, from singing to visual artistry, with a powerhouse voice that can handle a variety of genres, including jazz, folk and blues.

Marcus Miller/Bob James Quartet

If you go: 7:45pm June 21 at Connor Palace

The intrigue: Bassist Miller is best known for his scores for movies like "Above the Rim" and "House Party" and has worked with jazz greats like Miles Davis and Herbie Hancock.

James is a groundbreaking keyboardist and one of the most sampled artists of all time.

Scary Goldings

If you go: 10pm June 21 at Mimi Ohio Theatre

The intrigue: The jazz-funk outfit is led by Boston native Larry Goldings, who is known for bridging the gap between jazz and genres like pop and electronic music.

Artemis/Flying Home: A Trumpet Summit

If you go: 2:30pm June 22 at Mimi Ohio Theatre

The intrigue: The show features pianist and composer Renee Rosnes' all-women, modern jazz ensemble Artemis, as well as a collective of alumni from the Tri-C Jazz Fest Academy.

Diego Figueiredo/Harold López-Nussa

If you go: 5:15pm June 22 at Allen Theatre

The intrigue: Brazilian jazz guitarist Figueiredo has been performing since he was a teenager and released more than 25 albums to date.

Cuban pianist López-Nussa can play everything, from post-bop jazz to psychedelic rock, and recently signed with iconic label Blue Note Records.

Charles Lloyd's Ocean Trio II

If you go: 7:30pm June 22 at Mimi Ohio Theatre

The intrigue: Veteran jazz musician Charles Lloyd has performed with the Grateful Dead and The Beach Boys. His latest trio features Gerald Clayton and Marvin Sewell.

Ledisi

If you go: 9pm June 22 at Connor Palace

The intrigue: The festival closes out with its biggest name — Grammy-winner Ledisi, one of the best soul singers of this era.