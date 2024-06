Share on email (opens in new window)

The Cavs stumbled out of the gate after All-Star weekend. But an electric fourth-quarter shooting performance from Max Strus Tuesday could be the jolt of energy they needed. Record: (38-19); Last week: (36-17).

Weekly slate: Loss vs. Orlando (116-109); Loss at Philadelphia (104-97); Win at Washington (114-105); Win vs. Dallas (121-118).

The big picture: The Cavs remain in second place in the Eastern Conference, with Milwaukee and New York nipping at their heels.

😮 Weekly winner: Strus. His four consecutive three-pointers in the fourth quarter Tuesday rescued the Cavs from what looked like a certain loss.

But it was his half-court heave as time expired that blew the lid off Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse It's among the great buzzer beaters in recent memory.

🤨 Weekly loser: Darius Garland. With With Donovan Mitchell sidelined by illness last week, the Garland-led Cavs dropped two winnable games.

Even Mitchell's full-throated defense can't keep fans from asking uncomfortable questions about Garland's value and fit, especially with his shooting stats, counting stats and on-court presence greatly diminished from last year.

What's next: Tonight at Chicago; Friday at Detroit; Sunday vs. New York; Tuesday vs. Boston.