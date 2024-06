Data: Midwest Regional Climate Center; Map: Rahul Mukherjee/Axios It feels like Mother Nature is teasing us with unpredictable weather. Driving the news: Temperatures are expected to go from highs in the 60s Tuesday and Wednesday down to the 30s Thursday before creeping up toward 60 this weekend.

The intrigue: The median day for Cleveland's last spring freeze is April 25, meaning we could be roughly two months away from the true end of winter, according to the Midwestern Regional Climate Center.

For the record, Punxsutawney Phil and Buckeye Chuck did not see their shadows on Groundhog Day, supposedly meaning spring will arrive early.

The bottom line: Given this season of random temps, keep both your winter and spring gear within arm's reach.