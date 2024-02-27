Data: NIQ; Chart: Axios Visuals For many, the "damp" or "dry" lifestyle has extended beyond January. Why it matters: This year, huge interest in the annual booze-free challenge Dry January marked a change in the way American adults think about alcohol, Axios' Carly Mallenbaum and Alice Feng report.

The shift comes in part because longevity and sleep have become major health priorities.

By the numbers: Although alcoholic beer sales are fairly flat, non-alcoholic beer sales are on the rise in the U.S., according to NIQ, which tracks buying behavior.

Only 62% of adults under age 35 say they drink, down from 72% two decades ago, according to the latest Gallup data.

Zoom in: In the Cleveland area, non-alcoholic beer sales rose substantially for the fourth straight year, up to $379,000 in January 2024, compared with $255,000 last year and $90,000 in 2020.

Case in point: A major non-alcoholic beer brand driving the trend is Athletic Brewing Co.

Whole Foods Market now sells more non-alcoholic Athletic beer than any other brand of beer, with or without alcohol, The Wall Street Journal reports.

The intrigue: The search term "Dry February" is being Googled more than ever in the U.S., with search interest this month 30% higher than last February, according to Google Trends.

