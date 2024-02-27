For many, the "damp" or "dry" lifestyle has extended beyond January.
Why it matters: This year, huge interest in the annual booze-free challenge Dry January marked a change in the way American adults think about alcohol, Axios' Carly Mallenbaum and Alice Feng report.
- The shift comes in part because longevity and sleep have become major health priorities.
By the numbers: Although alcoholic beer sales are fairly flat, non-alcoholic beer sales are on the rise in the U.S., according to NIQ, which tracks buying behavior.
Zoom in: In the Cleveland area, non-alcoholic beer sales rose substantially for the fourth straight year, up to $379,000 in January 2024, compared with $255,000 last year and $90,000 in 2020.
Case in point: A major non-alcoholic beer brand driving the trend is Athletic Brewing Co.
The intrigue: The search term "Dry February" is being Googled more than ever in the U.S., with search interest this month 30% higher than last February, according to Google Trends.
