Anything but an ordinary concert. Photo: Rich Fury/VF20/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

The Cleveland Orchestra has had its fair share of all-star guests over the decades and will add to that list this summer with Grammy-winning singer/songwriter John Legend. Why it matters: This is the first time Legend — a Springfield, Ohio native and judge on NBC's "The Voice" — will perform with the Cleveland Orchestra.

The intrigue: Legend will perform songs from his latest album "Legend," as well as hits like "Ordinary People," and "All of Me", while sharing stories from his career, according to a press release.

For a taste of what it may sound like, you can watch Legend's 2014 performance at The Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. where he was backed by a group of classical musicians.

Flashback: The orchestra is no stranger to big-name guests, having performed with Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Stewart Copeland of The Police, Roger Daltrey of The Who and Brian Wilson of The Beach Boys in recent years.

If you go: Tickets for Legend's Aug. 8 performance at Blossom Music Center go on sale at 10am Friday.