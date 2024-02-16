Cleveland media: Haslams' Brook Park acquisition is more than just a "leverage play"

If you were living under a rock last week, you may have missed that Jimmy and Dee Haslam reportedly have their eyes on a 176-acre tract of land in Brook Park, adjacent to Hopkins. Why it matters: The news invited feverish speculation that this would be the site of a new domed stadium for the Browns, with ample acreage for development nearby.

The intrigue: 3News spoke this week with Brook Park Mayor Ed Orcutt, who said he was unaware of the land being purchased by the Haslams or their affiliates.

"There's nothing imminent about the Browns coming to the city of Brook Park," Orcutt said.

Yes, but: Google Maps believes otherwise.

It's already christened the tract "Future Cleveland Browns Stadium."

Screenshot: Google Maps

Between the lines: Jason Lloyd, writing for the Athletic, said the Brook Park site was "hardly a guaranteed purchase" and cited FAA height restrictions that could complicate construction.